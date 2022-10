HERSHEY, Pa (WHTM) — Hershey field hockey opened the District lll Class 2A tournament with a big win as they defeated York Suburban 6-0 on Wednesday night at home.

The Trojans, the second overall seed in the bracket, will now face Manheim Central, who is coming off a dramatic shootout victory over Elizabethtown. As the higher seed, Hershey will host the Barons in the quarterfinals on Saturday.