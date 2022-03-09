HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The first round of the Boys PIAA State Class 5A Basketball Tournament is in the books. Hershey put up a great performance at home to advance to the second round.

The Trojans defeated Shaler 71-45 in the first round on Tuesday night. Hershey will now face Gateway on Friday in the second round.

Full Class 5A First Round Results

Archbishop Ryan (19-7) defeats West York (24-5) 75-48

Shippensburg (21-4) defeats Upper Moreland (15-11) 56-46

Pittston (21-4) defeats Lower Dauphin (13-14) 53-51

Radnor (22-3) defeats Susquehannock (17-9) 75-56

Penn Hills (19-5) defeats Lampeter-Strasburg (27-1) 62-39

New Castle (24-2) defeats Northeastern (16-13) 63-50

Hershey (21-6) defeats Shaler (14-11) 71-45

The Boys PIAA State Class 5A Basketball Tournament runs the next three weeks. The State Championship game is on Friday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m. at the GIANT Center in Hershey.