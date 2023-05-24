HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hershey boys lacrosse dominated their Class 2A District lll playoff opener as the Trojans defeated Palmyra 13-5 at home on Tuesday night.

The No. 8 Trojans jumped out in front early, roaring out to a 5-0 lead in the first quarter and eventually took a 6-1 lead into halftime.

Palmyra, the nine-seed in the tournament, woke up in the third quarter as they rattled off three goals to cut it to an 8-4 lead. But Hershey was in control for most of the game thanks to a strong performance by Trojans goalie Eli Cohen.

Next up for Hershey, they draw the top-seed in the bracket as they travel to face Cocalico (17-0) on the road Thursday at 7:00pm.