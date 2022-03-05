HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — After seeing a need for more soccer opportunities, Hershey FC and Central Penn United decided to step in and create those options for Midstate athletes.

The groups created an advisory board to better align the top organizers in Central Pennsylvania soccer behind one mission.

There are now four clubs, collaborating to recruit, train and develop players from the end of high school through their collegiate and early professional years. The clubs are Hershey Soccer Club, Capital Area Soccer Association, Penn FC and Eagle FC. The men’s teams are open to players ages 17-25.

They are holding tryouts this weekend for the elite Men’s National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) Hershey FC and Central Penn United U-23 teams.

Tryout Details

WHEN: Sunday, March 6, 2022 from 10-noon

WHERE: In the Net, 798 Airport Road, Palmyra, Pa.

WHO: Men ages 17-25

REGISTER: Hershey Soccer Club, HersheySoccer.org

The Advisory Board’s focus is the formation of a single Men’s Hershey FC NPSL team of exceptional athletes through high-level recruitment, development and training of male soccer players from throughout Central Pa.

“We expect to see top-flight area soccer players who want to excel and compete at the highest levels of amateur and professional soccer try out for this elite team,” said Tony Potter, president of Hershey Soccer Club and a member of the Advisory Board.

The two teams are actively training to compete in the 2022 season.