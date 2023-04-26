HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey girls lacrosse team is the top squad in the district for Class 2A and the undefeated Trojans continued proving it on Tuesday night as they defeated Northern 20-0 at home.

Hershey was led by sophomore Hanna Russell who scored four games and added four assists. Zoey Hess also tied for a team-high four goals and recorded six draw controls for the Trojans.

Scoring came from all over for Hershey (10-0) as 12 different players scored a goal in the win.

Next up for the Trojans is arguably their biggest test to date this season as they take on Palmyra (12-1) on Thursday.