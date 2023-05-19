HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The champions of the Mid Penn have been crowned as Hershey girls lacrosse and Trinity boys lacrosse both won conference titles on Thursday at Landis Field.

The Trojans defeated Cumberland Valley 12-5 to start the night, while the Shamrocks finished it with a dramatic 11-10 win over Carlisle.

For Hershey, it’s their third straight Mid Penn title as they remain undefeated with a perfect 19-0 record this season. They’ve earned the one-seed in the upcoming district tournament.

“I think it’s really easy to just like be like okay we are a first seed, like blow it off. but we have to stay content. We have to stay composed heading into this playoff season,” said Hershey junior Meghan McDonald who plays attack for the Trojans. “It’s 0-0 starting today. Next week we are going to come back, we are going to work hard, and we are hopefully going to make a state run after districts too.”

Hershey, the top overall seed in the Class 2A district tournament, has earned themselves a bye into the quarterfinal. They will play the winner of Red Land/Kennard-Dale at home on Thursday May 25th at 6:30pm.

Meanwhile, Trinity won it’s first Mid Penn championship in program history. The game was tied 10-10 until Owen Hammel scored the game-winning goal with 11 seconds remaining to the Rocks their first conference trophy.

Trinity earned the five-seed in the Class 2A district tournament and will face No. 12 York Suburban at home on Monday May 22nd at 2:00pm.