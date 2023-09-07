MILAN, Italy (WHTM) – Hershey native and international soccer star Christian Pulisic has made his mark with his new club AC Milan, being named the team Player of the Month for August.

Pulisic joined Serie A with Milan on a $21.8 million transfer that took place in July from Chelsea F.C.

Pulisic earned August’s honor after scoring two goals in two matches. Pulisic started making an impact early for A.C. Milan, scoring his first goal with the team in his debut match on Aug. 21 against Bologna.

The United States men’s national team icon followed that performance up in the next match with another goal against Torino on Aug. 26.

The 24-year-old and AC Milan will face Internazionale, commonly called Inter, in Milan next on Sept. 16. Internazionale is first in Italian Serie A with a 3-0-0 record. AC Milan also boasts a 3-0-0 record and sits in second place in the league.