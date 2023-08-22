BOLOGNA, Italy (WHTM) – Soccer star Christian Pulisic from Hershey, Pennsylvania scored a goal in his Serie A debut to help AC Milan shutout Bologna 2-0 yesterday.

Pulisic’s goal came in the 22nd minute after he took the ball off a returned pass from Oliver Giroud, striking outside the box

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Pulisic was also instrumental in the opening goal for AC Milan. Pulisic gave the ball to Tijjani Reijnders whose back pass to Giroud resulted in the eventual game-winning goal.

Pulisic continues his Serie A journey on Saturday when he and AC Milan face Torino.