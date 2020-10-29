Hershey postpones Friday’s game against McDevitt due to COVID-19 cases in school

The battle for the Mid-Penn Conference Keystone division title is postponed for now. Hershey was planning to host McDevitt this Friday in football in a battle of two unbeaten teams.

The game has been postponed after there were positive cases of COVID-19 at Hershey High School. Hershey Athletic Director Scott Govern told abc27 none of the cases were among athletes or coaches.

The school’s extra-curricular activities will be shut down until Wednesday, November 4th.

Both athletic departments have confirmed they are working to reschedule the game, although no date has been set. McDevitt AD Tommy Mealy says the Crusaders would be available on November 13th and 20th.

McDevitt and Hershey were both 5-0 headed into the matchup, and were the only undefeated teams who didn’t make the District III playoffs in football. The postponed game would have decided which of the two teams would win the Mid-Penn Keystone division title.

McDevitt’s Mealy told abc27 he is working to find an away game to be played Saturday or Monday. If necessary, the Crusaders would be ready to play Friday “if it game to it.”