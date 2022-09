Camp Hill, P.A. (WHTM) — Cedar Cliff looked to have week four of the high school football season in the bag, but Hershey was hungry for their first win of the season.

The Colts took a 17-0 lead into halftime and led 20-7 in the fourth quarter, but back to back touchdowns from the Trojans allowed Hershey to come back and beat Cedar Cliff on the road 21-20.