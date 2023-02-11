HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Hershey jumped out on their rivals on the road Friday night and didn’t look back.

The Trojans visited Lower Dauphin Friday night for their final regular season game of the season and raced out to a 15 point first quarter lead on their way to an 87-55 win. A Joey Alander three pointer at the buzzer at halftime pushed the Hershey lead to 38-16 at the half and the Falcons couldn’t recover.

With both teams’ regular season schedules finished, they await seeding for the District III basketball tournament.