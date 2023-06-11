READING, Pa. (WHTM) — You know you had a terrific season when just your second loss comes all the way in the state quarterfinals.

While Hershey girls lacrosse didn’t want their season to end, the young Trojans team impressed all year with an undefeated regular season, District III title game appearance, and state semifinal run. On Saturday at Exeter Township, it was District I champ Mount St. Joseph’s making the Trojans look back on their season with an 11-6 win over Hershey.

The silver lining for this group is their youth. Just two seniors started, meaning plenty of underclassmen got valuable experience in their state quarterfinal run.

“As sad as it is to have our season end today and our second loss of the whole season being in the state quarterfinals of course is tough but I think they’re excited just to turn around and get back at it again next year,” head coach Corrie Anderson said.

“We have two players we have to replace and coming back into next year I think we’ll have a lot more experience,” Anderson said. “This year we got a lot of great practice in postseason and I think next year we’ll come out and look for the same things again.”

The District III 2A runners up finish the 2023 season with a 20-2 overall record.