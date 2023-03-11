HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — It took every last second on the clock, but Hershey can collectively breathe a sigh of relief following the Trojans’ first round game of the 5A boys basketball state tournament.

The Hershey defense stood tall in the final seconds at home as they forced Gateway to cough the ball up before a game-winning attempt in a 56-55 win for the Trojans. Hershey took a 43-42 lead at the third quarter buzzer thanks to a deep three from Matthew Dedonatis, and held a slim fourth quarter lead from there.

Hershey now look ahead to District VII winner Penn Hills in the second round Tuesday night. The location and time for the game has not yet been announced.