HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — After a historic high school career, Hershey’s Justin Rogers has achieved another huge milestone: making Team USA to compete at the World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22.

The recently graduated senior won the District III medal while setting the District record at 16-feet, 4-inches. He went on to win the state title with a mark of 16-7. At New Balance Nationals, Rogers continued his dominant spring with a National Title with a 16-8.75.

A friend encouraged him to sign up for the Under 20 World Trials in Oregon, and the rest was history. This weekend, Rogers won the World Trials meet with a 17-2.75 and punched his ticket to the World Championships.

His rise to pole vaulting success wasn’t a straight line however. After clearing 15-feet as a sophomore, Rogers says he lost every meet he entered as a junior. He came in last place in the New Balance Nationals in 2021.

Sometime shortly before Districts, Rogers put the pieces together and his pole vaulting success grew from there.

The Hershey product is going to continue his pole vaulting career in college at the University of Virginia in the fall. He hopes to win the ACC Championship as a freshman.

His ultimate goal is to compete in the Olympics. Although a lofty goal, he is progressing towards making the 2024 Olympic Trials and hopes to make Team USA for the 2028 games in Los Angeles.

Full interview with Justin Rogers after World Trials

Rogers will compete at the World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22 in Cali, Columbia from August 1-6.