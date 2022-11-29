(WHTM) – Hershey’s Christian Pulisic scored the opening goal in Team USA’s World Cup match against Iran but left after the half after a collision.

The goal came at 37:50 as Pulisic scored in front of the net and immediately went down appearing to hit his head in a collision with Iran’s goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand.

DOHA, QATAR – NOVEMBER 29: Christian Pulisic of United States scores their team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between IR Iran and USA at Al Thumama Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

DOHA, QATAR – NOVEMBER 29: (EDITORS NOTE: In this photo taken from a remote camera from behind the goal) Christian Pulisic of United States scores their team’s first goal past Alireza Beiranvand of IR Iran during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between IR Iran and USA at Al Thumama Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

DOHA, QATAR – NOVEMBER 29: Christian Pulisic of United States scores their team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between IR Iran and USA at Al Thumama Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

DOHA, QATAR – NOVEMBER 29: Christian Pulisic of United States scores their team’s first goal past Alireza Beiranvand of IR Iran during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between IR Iran and USA at Al Thumama Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Pulisic received attention from trainers as he remained down for an extended period of time at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar. He ultimately remained in to finish the first half of the win-or-go-home match for Team USA, but left when the match resumed.

Brenden Aaronson replaced Pulisic when play resumed.

At the half, USA led 1-0 after an apparent Timothy Weah goal was disallowed for being offside that would’ve put the United States up 2-0.

The two teams have played in a World Cup once before, in 1998 in France, when Iran beat the U.S. 2-1.

The match will be closely watched across the Middle East, where the two nations have been engaged in a cold war for over four decades and where many blame one or both for the region’s woes.

Critics of Iran say it has fomented war and unrest across the Arab world by supporting powerful armed groups in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen and the Palestinian territories. Supporters view it as the leader of an “axis of resistance” against what they see as U.S. imperialism, corrupt Arab rulers and Israel’s oppression of the Palestinians.

The divide is especially intense in Lebanon and Iraq, where heavily armed Iran-backed political factions vie for political influence with opponents more oriented toward the West. In those countries, many believe Iran or the U.S. are due for comeuppance — even if only on the pitch.

Others wish a plague on both their houses.

“Both are adversaries of Iraq and played a negative role in the country,” Haydar Shakar said, in the Karada neighborhood of downtown Baghdad, where a cafe displayed the flags of both countries hanging outside. “It’s a sports tournament, and they’re both taking part in it. That’s all it is to us.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.