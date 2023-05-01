HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey girls lacrosse team is one of the most dominant programs in the district, sitting at 12-0 on the season. And leading the charge for the Trojans are a pair of sisters, Hailey and Hanna Russell.

“They have just a perfect balance. On the field off the field, they’re just unstoppable,” said Hershey head coach Corrie Anderson.

Hailey is a junior and lockdown defender, meanwhile Hanna is a sophomore on attack. And while the cause havoc on the field for their opponents, the pair have so much fun playing together.

“It’s just the best thing in the world and I couldn’t imagine anything else better. She’s like my best friend and I just love playing with her and getting an opportunity to play high school with her is something that I’ll never forget,” said Hailey.

Hailey was so excited to see Hanna hit a milestone, 100 career goals, which she achieved this past week against Palmyra. But individual success isn’t on the front of either’s mind.

“I’d say when one of us scores a goal and it’s an assist, we hear on the loud speaker like (number) 16 to 15 or 15 to 16 and we just get these nerves that are so cool,” Hanna smiled. “I’m just looking for her trying to get her a goal or always something to make her stand out.”

And Hailey really stands out. So much so that she’s already committed to play lacrosse for the University of Oregon. Hanna surely will follow in those Division I footsteps when she starts her recruitment.

But Russell’s are never satisfied, they still have a lot more high school lacrosse to play, and they know they haven’t hit their peak yet.

“We are really competitive with each other, but we try to get each other better every day. But off the field we are like best friends and we can help each other through anything,” Hanna said.

And while the future is bright for both, there is still business to check off the list at Hershey.

“We want to win another Mid Penn championship. We want to make it further in districts and onto states. We are hoping to get to the first round,” Hailey said.

With the Russell’s leading the charge, the Trojans can go anywhere.