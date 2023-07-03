HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Having a local, professional sports team brings the community together. Central PA is lucky to have a history of being home to high-level teams, each with their own unique background. Over the years, the logos they have used to identify themselves have evolved.

Harrisburg Senators

The Senators have only had three logos since their inception in 1987. From 1987-2005 boasts “the large “Senators” “Senators” in big, red letters outlines in white and black. Wrapping from the last “S” was a black, white and red stars and stripes banner. “Harrisburg” was written in plain letters above the nickname.

Their second logo, which came about in 2006, featured “Senators” in white and less “flashy” lettering. “Harrisburg” still sat above the nickname in a plain font. A baseball was made to look like a comet streaking from the right with a tail emulating the American flag.

Now, the logo has taken on a more artistic approach. The current “H” with the baseball comet as part of the blue letter rests on a red, circle background. It is surrounded by a blue ring that features the white words “Harrisburg Senators” circumventing the “H”. A keystone rests on top of the red circle with a star in the middle. The logo was invented in 2013.

Hershey Bears

The 2023 Calder Cup Champions have had six different logos. Their first in 1938 was a red, brown and white bear with lots of shading skating towards the viewer with a hockey stick in hand. The Bear looked fierce with its mouth open in a growl and teeth showing. “Bears” was written on the Bear’s jersey in cursive.

In 1944, the logo was turned to black and white, and a bolded, white “Hershey” was plastered across the bear. The name was surrounded by black square, making it look like a Hershey bar. In 1958, the “bar” was removed and the bear became surrounded by a black oval. The puck on the bears stick became bigger and was breaking out of the oval. The “Bears” returned to the shirt and “Hershey Bears” was written below the skating bear.

In 1988, bear was changed to red, white and black, the background inside the oval was made gray and a heavy red stripe was added to the oval. The oval then made a black, white, red, white lined pattern. The “Hershey Bears” was also changed to red.

The bear underwent a rebrand in 2001. The bear was made all red and even more menacing. The bear was made to look as if it was clawing out of the logo. Sharp claws are shown batting a gray puck high to the right. The bear’s mouth was made tan with sharp teeth showing.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Hershey Bears” was posted above the pouncing bear with “Hershey” in sans-serif uppercase in beige. “Bears” was in all-caps with the first and last letters made larger. It features a striped orange and red pattern.

The current logo has held strong since 2012. It has a bear on four paws, for the first time, with the brown bear growling and showing its teeth. It’s right two paws show unsheathed claws. The bear stands in a cream circle outlined in brown, stepping on a brown hockey stick. “Hershey” is in cream capitalized below the hockey stick. A semicircle within the circle features “Bears” capitalized in white.

York Revolution

The Revolution have only been around since 2006. They have had two logos, with the first featuring an abstract eagle spreading its wings and carrying a baseball in its left talon. The right wing features three red and white alternating stripes. The left wing is all blue with six gray stars which blend into the gray outline of the bird. “York” is written in tan to match the Eagles beak and talons and has two stars on either side of it. “Revolution” is written in white with “York” between the “R” and “l”.

In 2012, their current logo was unveiled. It features the top half of an eagle menacingly griping a gray bat in its right talon resting across its shoulders. The angry, cartoon eagle is overtop a white, all capital “York” where the “o” is a baseball. “Revolution” is much bigger below that in white with the loop of the “R” set as a gear and the “o’s” cut in half. A gray pipe-like structure underlines half the word and curves up to meet the back of “York.” A yellow flame-like design comes out the other end.

Lancaster Barnstormers

The Barnstormers logo hasn’t changed much since the team began in 2005. The logo has not changed except for clarity and color enhancement. A large cursive “L” leads to a baseball trailed by a gold comet streak with “Barnstormers” in red inside it. Above “Lancaster” is a red barn with a black-outlined door and gold outline around the roof.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Harrisburg Heat

The original indoor soccer team, which ended in 2003 before the current Heat began playing in 2012, logo featured a blue lowercase “h” with the capital building protruding from the hump of the “h”. A flaming red and white soccer ball flew in the middle of the arch of the “h”. An all-capital and red “Heat” was underneath the “h”. “Harrisburg” was written in gold underneath the nickname. All of this was over top a purple circle outlined in gold.

The current logo is much more modern and has been around since the club’s rejuvenation in 2012. The teams nickname “Heat” in bold, orange and red ombre letters, is the focus of the new logo. A flaming black and white soccer ball is streaking across from the left, partially covering the “H” and “E” before stopping in the middle of the “A.” “Harrisburg” is written in italicized, all-capital black letters above “Heat.”