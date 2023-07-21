HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 31st Annual Metzger Open continued Friday at Colonial Golf and Tennis Club in Harrisburg and featured a local standout putting on a good show.

York native and former Dallastown tennis star Holden Koons put up a great fight in the event’s quarterfinals, falling to Sema Pankin from Portland, Oregon in two sets. Koons just wrapped up his final collegiate tennis season at James Madison, and was just happy to compete in a great local tournament.

“Playing close to home is always nice,” Koons said. “After playing in college in Virginia I don’t get to be back in the state too much playing in front of family and friends. This event is always one of the best of the summer and yeah it was a good run but I guess next year’s next.”

Holden isn’t done just yet this weekend. He and Pankin are doubles partners and playing later the weekend.