HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Hoop It Up 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament comes to City Island on Saturday, June 4. The street basketball festival is open to all ages, and already has dozens of teams signed up to participate.

This one day 3×3 (3-on-3) streetball style basketball tournament will be a coed event with various ages and divisions including a FIBA-format Men’s Pro AM bracket that will compete for cash prizes.

Organizer Drew Dawson says Saturday will feature live music all day, food vendors, and everything Harrisburg City Island and the surrounding community has to offer.

“Although basketball and my career have taken me out of the area, I grew up here, Harrisburg is home and I have many great memories, family and friends, and old teammates throughout Central PA,” explained 3×360 Sports Managing Member, Drew Dawson. “We’re beyond excited to be collaborating with Hall of Famer, Kevin Garnett, and his Big Ticket Sports, to bring the iconic Hoop It Up 3×3 basketball tour to Harrisburg.”

Hoop It Up is a family-friendly event and a portion of the proceeds will benefit a Harrisburg-based charity.”

Kevin Garnett’s Hoop It Up powered by 3×360 Sports is Saturday, June 4th, 2022 from 9AM-9PM on City Island. The last day to register a team is Thursday, and more information on how to do that is on the organizer’s website.

