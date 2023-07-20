Long Pond, Pa. (WHTM) – NASCAR is coming back to Pennsylvania for the Pocono 400 on July 23 and Pocono Raceway will be electrified with sound from the roaring of engines to the excited screams of fans.

It will be loud. The revving of the racecars is something NASCAR fans love to hear and there will be plenty of it on the track in July.

But, how loud will it get?

According to Motor Racing Sports, NASCAR Races and NASCAR Engines can reach up to 130 Decibles, especially if you are close to the track or Pit Lane. To put the noise in perspective, that level is louder than a rock concert.

That extreme level of sound is considered dangerous and is why many people, especially children, at races wear headsets or ear plugs. According to House Grail, 130-dB causes pain and is harmful to hearing.

In fact, the typical noise level at a NASCAR race can be as much as 900 times more than what is considered safe in most jobs.

Luckily for NASCAR fans, spectators generally only have to endure 100-dB of sound, which is equivalent to the sound of a lawnmower.

NASCAR is not the loudest racing event, however. Drag Racing reaches 150 dB and Formula 1 can reach 145 dB. IndyCar racing ties NASCAR at 130 dB.

July 23 will bring the intensity of NASCAR to Poconos Raceway once again, including the loudness that comes with NASCAR. Those who plan on attending the race should consider ahead of time protective measures to ensure the safety of their hearing.