SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WHTM) – The cracks of swinging bats are ringing in the air in Lamade Stadium once again as the 2023 Little League World Series gets underway.

The iconic event started on Aug. 16 with United States teams and international competitors facing off in separate mini tournaments. The winner from the United States and from the international tournament will compete for the series title on Aug. 27.

Little League World Series games are shorter by a third than MLB and collegiate games. The games are completed in six innings compared to the typical nine innings.

A game will continue past six innings if the game is tied. The longest game in Little League World Series history happened just last year when Nicaragua and Japan went for 11 innings.

The difference with the extra innings is that there is not a runner automatically places on second base as there is in MLB.

There is a mercy rule in the Little League World Series as well. A game will end if a team is up by at least 15 runs after three innings or if a team is up by at least 10 runs after four innings.