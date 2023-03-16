(WHTM) — Penn State is appearing in their first NCAA Tournament game since 2011 as they square off against Texas A&M in the opening round. The Nittany Lions have been one of the hottest teams heading into the big dance, winning eight of their last ten games and appearing the the Big Ten Championship.

The Aggies also appeared in their conference tournament championship, falling to the top-overall seed, Alabama.

How to watch Penn State vs. Texas A&M

Penn State and Texas A&M tip off at 9:55pm (EST) on TBS on Thursday Mar. 16 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Broadcasting the game will be Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, and Allie LaForce.

Penn State’s odds to defeat Texas A&M

The Aggies are listed as a 3-point favorite heading into the contest. These two teams have met four times in their history with Texas A&M winning all four games against Penn State.