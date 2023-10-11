EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ. (WHTM) – The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles face the 2-3 New York Jets on Sunday, Oct. 15 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Last time out

Eagles

The Eagles defeated the Los Angeles Rams 23-14 last Sunday with Jalen Hurts throwing for 303 yards for one touchdown and an interception. Hurts also led the rushing game with 15 carries for 72 yards and one touchdown.

A.J. Brown and Dallas Goedert were the top receivers; Brown had six receptions for 127 yards and Goedert caught eight passes for 117 yards and a touchdown.

On defense, Reed Blankenship had a team-high five tackles followed by Nicholas Morrow and Darius Slays four tackles. Jalen Carter and Haason Reddick each had two sacks.

Jets

The Jets downed the Denver Broncos 31-21 last Sunday with quarterback Zach Wilson throwing for 199 yards and one interception.

Breece Hall led the rushing game with 22 carries for 177 yards and one touchdown. Tyler Conklin was the head receiver with four catches for 67 yards.

On defense, C.J. Mosley had six tackles and Quincy Williams had two sacks.

Team Overview

Eagles

Hurts has led the Eagles with a 67.3% pass completion percentage this season with 1,262 yards and six touchdowns. Philadelphia has dominated its opponents so far this year and enters week six at the top of the NFC East without a loss.

Running back D’Andre Swift leads the team in rushing with 434 rushing yards. A.J. Brown is the top receiver with 541 receiving yards. Reed Blankenship has a team-high 34 tackles.

The Eagles are averaging 28.2 points a game, keeping their opponents to 20.8 points per game. They are 50.69% on third down and have held their opponents to 45.46% in the crux.

Jets

The third place Jets haven’t been nearly as successful as the Eagles following the loss of Aaron Rodgers, who was the buzz of the offseason leaving Green Bay. Wilson has a 61.1% pass completion percentage with 911 yards and four touchdowns in place of Rodgers.

Running back Breece Hall leads the rushing game with 387 yards and a touchdown while Garrett Wilson commands the top receiver spot with 279 receiving yards and two touchdowns. C.J. Mosley leads the defense with 50 tackles.

The Jets are averaging 18.6 points per game with their opposition besting them with an average of 21 points per game. They are 26.23% on third down while their opponents tops them at 45.83%.

Here’s how to watch the game:

Where: MetLife Stadium

When: Sunday, Oct. 15 at 4:25 p.m. EST

TV: Fox

Streaming: NFL+, YouTube TV (NFL Sunday Ticket), YouTube Primetime