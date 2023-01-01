PASADENA, Ca. (WHTM) — In one of the biggest New Year’s Six bowl game clashes this season, No. 11 Penn State will square off against No. 8 Utah in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on Monday (Jan. 2).

How To Watch The Rose Bowl

The 109th Rose Bowl will be broadcast on ESPN with kickoff slated for 5:00 p.m. (EST). Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, and Holly Rowe will be on the television broadcast. Pregame coverage will begin an hour prior to kickoff at 4:00 p.m. (EST).

The Rose Bowl will also be available on ESPN Deportes and ESPN Radio.

Prior to the game, ABC will stream the 134th Rose Bowl parade beginning at 11:00 a.m. (EST).