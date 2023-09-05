BALTIMORE, Md. (WHTM) – The Baltimore Ravens start their season on Sunday at 1 p.m. against the Houston Texans at home.

Here’s how to catch the Ravens in action for week one:

The Ravens finished 10-7 last season, losing in the wild card round to the Cincinnati Bengals. Lamar Jackson, who had a 62.3% competition percentage with 2,242 passing yards, 764 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns, will be returning as the starting quarterback for Baltimore.

The Ravens head coach John Harbaugh will be entering his 16th season at the helm in Baltimore.

The Houston Texans are led by their new head coach DeMeco Ryans in his first season as a head coach in the NFL. Previously, Ryans was the assistant coach of the San Francisco 49ers for six seasons, where he was named the 2022 Pro Football Writers of America Assistant Coach of the Year.

Houston finished the season 3-13 in 2022, coming in last in the AFC South. The Texans are starting C.J. Stroud at quarterback. The rookie comes from Ohio State and was chosen by Houston as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

All time, the Ravens are 10-12 over the Texans in the series.