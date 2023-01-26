(WHTM) — The Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers square off in the NFC Championship game on Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field. The top seeded Eagles host the hottest team in the NFL, as the 49ers are riding a 12 game win streak.

How To Watch Eagles vs. 49ers

The Eagles (15-3) and 49ers (15-4) will square off on Sunday at 3:00p.m. (EST) and will be televised on FOX. Kevin Burkhardt will be on the call for the game with Greg Olsen as the color analyst and Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi on the sidelines.

Breaking Down The Matchup

The Eagles received a first-round bye in the playoffs after securing the top-seed in the NFC and proceeded to beat the Giants handily in the Divisional Round in a 38-7 win Saturday night. The 49ers grinded out a defensive battle over the Cowboys in a 19-12 win Sunday evening.

These two teams have met just once before in the playoffs in the 1996 NFC Wild Card Round. The 49ers shut out the Eagles 14-0 in San Francisco, the only time in franchise history the Eagles have been shut out in a playoff game.

The Eagles are favored at home (-2.5) in Sunday’s matchup against the 49ers, according to Fanduel Sportsbook.