INGLEWOOD, Ca. (WHTM) – The Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) will travel to face the Los Angeles Rams (2-2) on Sunday for week five of the season.

The Eagles

The Eagles are currently sitting in first place in the NFC East and are only one of two teams in the NFL who remain undefeated. The San Fransisco 49ers are also holding strong at 4-0.

Philadelphia kept its perfect record after a 34-31 overtime victory over the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Jalen Hurts was 25 for 37 for a total of 319 yards with two touchdowns. Hurts rushed for a total of 34 yards on nine carries.

D’Andre Swift led the rushing game with 56 yards on 14 attempts with one touchdown. A.J. Brown caught nine passes off 13 targets for a total of two touchdowns and 175 yards.

Nicholas Morrow registered three sacks in the win. Both Darius Slay and Nicholas Morrow put up ten tackles.

Kicker Jake Elliott went 4 for 4 with a long of 54 yards. Punter Braden Mann punted three times for an average of 43 yards.

So far this season the Eagles are 43.6 percent on third down conversions, holding their opponents to 46.2 percent. They are averaging 5.6 yards per offensive play.

The Rams

The Rams own an even 2-2 record after a 29-23 overtime victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Oct. 1. Los Angeles is now in third place in the NFC West.

Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for 67.5 percent for 319 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Stafford rushed with for 14 yards.

Kyren Williams led the rushing on 25 carries for 103 yards and two touchdowns. Puka Nacua was strong on the receiving end with nine receptions for 163 yards and one touchdown.

Ernest Jones commanded the defensive side of the ball with 10 tackles, four of which were solo, one sack and one tackle for loss. Aaron Donald also posted a sack in the effort.

Kicker Brett Maher went 3 for 5 with a long of 54 yards. Punter Ethan Evans went three times for a total of 123 yards and a long of 48.

Here’s how to watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams:

When: Oct. 8 at 4:05 p.m. EST

Where: SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, California

TV: Fox

Streaming: Fubo (free trial availbale), YouTube TV (NFL Sunday Ticket)