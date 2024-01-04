EAST RUTHERFORD, Nj. (WHTM) – To wrap up the NFL regular season the Philadelphia Eagles are traveling to face the New York Giants on Sunday, Jan. 7.

The Eagles are 90-85-2 all-time against the Giants in the regular season dating back to 1933. They are 3-2 in the postseason. Philadelphia has won the last five matchups against New York, most recently topping them 33-25 on Christmas Day.

The Eagles (11-5)

Philadelphia has already clinched the wild card for the playoffs and enters into the last matchup of the season tied for first place in the NFC East at 11-5.

The Eagles are coming off a loss after dropping a close one to the Arizona Cardinals on New Year’s Eve 35-31. Quarterback Jalen Hurts went 18-for-23 for 167 passing yards and three touchdowns with one interception. Hurts rushed 8 times for 25 yards.

Hurts is boasting a 66.1% completion percentage and has tallied 3,803 yards so far this season with 23 touchdowns. Hurts has thrown 14 interceptions. Hurts has had 155 carries for 601 yards and 15 touchdowns so far.

Running back D’Andre Swift is the top rusher with 1,049 rushing yards off of 229 carries. Wide receiver A.J. Brown leads the team with 105 receptions from 157 targets for 1,447 yards. On defense, safety Reed Blankenship has a team-high 108 tackles (74 solo). Linebacker Haason Reddick has posted a team-best 11 sacks.

The Eagles are averaging 26.4 points per game, holding their opponents to 25.1 points per contest. They have a 48.59% third down success rate to their opposition’s 46.58% third-down percentage.

The Giants (5-11)

The Giants have missed the playoffs and are third in the NFC East behind the Eagles. Their 5-11 record did not make it a close contest.

New York enters the game on a three-game losing streak, most recently falling to the Los Angeles Rams on New Year’s Eve 26-25.

The quarterback situation with the Giants has been unstable. Tommy DeVito and Tyrod Taylor have shared the duties. DeVito was benched halfway through the game the last time the Eagles and Giants met in Week 15. In Week 16, Tyrod Taylor was given the start. It is not clear who will be the starter for the Giants against the Eagles this time.

DeVito has a 63.6% completion percentage for 1,087 yards across eight games with eight touchdowns. Taylor boasts a 62.8% completion percentage for 1,044 yards and four touchdowns from his 10 game appearances.

Running back Saquan Barkley is the top rusher with 916 yards and four touchdowns. Wide receiver Darius Slayton is the top receiver with 708 receiving yards and three touchdowns off 45 receptions.

The Giants are averaging 14.9 points per game, while their opponents are running away from them with an average of 24.8 points per game. They have a 29.49% success rate on third down while their opposition has a 36.95% success rate.

Here’s how to watch the regular season finale between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants: