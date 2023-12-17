SEATTLE, Wa. (WHTM) – For Week 15 of the NFL season the Philadelphia Eagles will travel to face the Seattle Seahawks during primetime on Monday, Dec. 18.

The Seahawks lead the series 12-7-0 dating back to 1976. The teams haven’t met since November 2020 and Seattle is owns a seven-game win streak in the competition that dates back to 2011.

The Eagles (10-3)

The Eagles are now second in the NFC East. Even though the Cowboys and Eagles own the same 10-3 record, the Cowboys currently have the tiebreaker with a 4-1 record against NFC East opponents while the Eagles are 3-1.

In a huge matchup that turned the tables towards the Cowboys on Sunday Dallas destroyed the Eagles 33-13. Quarterback Jalen Hurts was 18-for-27 for 197 yards while the Cowboys Dak Prescott went 24-for-39 for 271 yards and two touchdowns.

Hurts now has a 66.5% completion percentage, equal to how he finished last season, for 3,192 passing yards with 19 air touchdowns. On the ground Hurts has 126 carries for 460 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Running back D’Andre Swift leads the Eagles on the ground with 822 rushing yards. Wide receiver A.J. Brown is the top receiver with 1,258 receiving yards. Safety Reed Blankenship owns a team-high 84 tackles.

Philadelphia is averaging 26.3 points per game and is holding its opponents to 24.7 points per game. The Eagles have a 47.67% success rate on third down with their opposition owning a 48.07% success rate on third down.

The Seahawks (6-7)

The Seattle Seahawks are third in the NFC West. Their overall record is tied with the second-place Los Angeles Rams, but the Rams are 4-1 in division play while the Seahawks are 1-4.

The Seahawks are on a four-game losing streak after falling to the San Francisco 49ers 28-16 on Sunday. Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock was 22-for-31 for 269 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. Lock threw two interceptions.

This was Lock’s third game of the season following Geno Smith’s groin injury. As of the writing of this article, Geno Smith is still listed as inactive.

Running back Kenneth Walker III is the Seahawks’ top rusher with 634 yards and wide receiver DK Metcalf leads the receivers with 864 receiving yards. Linebacker Bobby Wagner has a team-high 132 tackles to lead the defense.

Seattle is averaging 21.5 points per game and has kept its opponents to 24.5 points per game. The Seahawks own a 3.33% success rate on third down while their opponents have a 45.76% success rate.

Here’s how to watch the Eagles against the Seahawks: