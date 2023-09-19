TAMPA, Fla. (WHTM) – The Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) for Monday Night Football on Sept. 25 in Raymond James Stadium.

The Eagles are currently in a three-way tie for first place in the NFC East following their 34-28 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, Sept. 14.

Jalen Hurts was 18 for 23 in passing for 193 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Hurts also added two rushing touchdowns.

D’Andre Swift posted 175 rushing yards and 131 receiving yards with two touchdowns.

Zach Cunningham had five solo tackles with three tackle assists. Darius Slay, Tremaine Edmunds and Josh Jobe each had six combined tackles with five solo tackles and one tackle assist.

Jordan Davis and Josh Sweat each registered a sack on the Eagles defensive line.

The Buccaneers are sitting in the same situation in a three-way tie for first place in the NFC South after defeating the Chicago Bears 27-17 on Sunday.

Baker Mayfield threw 26 for 34 for 317 yards and one touchdown. Mayfield is averaging a 7.2% pass completion percentage for the season.

Leading the rushing game was Rachaad White who earned 73 yards on the ground across 17 attempts with one touchdown. Mike Evans took charge of the receiving game with six receptions for 171 yards and one touchdown.

Jamel Dean posted seven solo tackles and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka had two sacks with two tackles for loss. Shaquil Barrett grabbed a pick-six in the Buccaneers victory.

If you can’t make the journey to Tampa, Florida here’s how to watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

When: Monday, Sept. 25 at 7:15 p.m. ET

Where: Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, Florida

TV: ABC27

Streaming: Fubo (free trial available), NFL +, YouTube TV (NFL Sunday Ticket)

Both the Eagles and Buccaneers will be trying to keep their perfect season intact, but only one will be victorious.