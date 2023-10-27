LANDOVER, Md. (WHTM) – The Philadelphia Eagles will hit the road this Sunday to take on the Washington Commanders for the second time this season.

The Eagles are 84-88-6 all-time against the Commanders, going 12-8 against them since 2013. Philadelphia defeated Washington 34-31 at home earlier this month on Oct. 1.

The Eagles (6-1)

The Eagles remain first in the NFC with their 6-1 record after downing the Miami Dolphins 31-17 Sunday. Quarterback Jalen Hurts was 23 for 31 in the win for 279, two touchdowns and one interception.

Running back D’Andre Swift led the rushing game with 15 attempts for 62 yards. Wide receiver A.J. Brown was the top receiver with 10 receptions for 137 yards and one touchdown.

On defense, safety Terrell Edmunds had eight tackles and defensive end Josh Sweat had a team-high two sacks.

This season, Hurts has a 67.2% pass completion percentage for 1,821 yards and nine touchdowns. On the ground, Hurts has 74 carries for 274 yards and six touchdowns. Hurts has thrown nine interceptions so far and has been sacked 17 times.

Swift is the top rusher with 514 yards and wide receiver A.J. Brown is the top receiver with 809 yards.

Safety Reed Blankenship and linebacker Zach Cunningham share the team-high statistic of 39 tackles this season. Blankenship has 27 solo with Cunningham having 23. Linebacker Haason Reddick and Sweat lead the way in sacks with 5.5 a piece.

Philadelphia is averaging 26.6 points per game while holding its opponents to 20.1 points per game. The Eagles hold a 48.49% success rate on third down and have kept their opponents to 40.91% on third down.

The Commanders (record)

Washington is third in the NFC East and is coming off a 14-7 loss to the New York Giants on Oct. 22.

Quarterback Sam Howell was 22 for 42 in the defeat for 249 yards with one interception. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin led the pack with six receptions for 90 yards. In the rushing game, running backs Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Brian Robinson were at the top with 31 yards on seven attempts and 23 yards on eight attempts, respectively. Robinson ran for one touchdown.

Linebacker David Mayo ran the defense with seven tackles along with defensive end Chase Young who posted two sacks.

Howell holds a 65.2% pass completion percentage with nine touchdowns and seven interceptions. Howell is averaging 249.9 yards per game.

Robinson is the top rusher with 325 yards and wide receiver Terry McLaurin is the top receiver with 432 yards.

On defense, linebacker Cody Barton leads with 61 tackles along with defensive end Montez Sweat who has a team-high 5.5 sacks.

Washington is averaging 20 points per game and is only holding its opponents to 27.1 points per game. The Commanders hold a 29.41% success rate on third down and have kept their opponents to 38.38% on third down.

Here’s how to watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders matchup: