ATLANTA, Ga. (WHTM) – The Philadelphia Phillies swept the Miami Marlins 2-0 with their 7-1 victory last night, which featured the second postseason grand slam in Phillies history from Bryson Stott, to take the Wild Card Series.

Now, the Phillies will face the Atlanta Braves in the North League Division Series for a rematch of last season’s NLDS showdown where the Phillies downed the Braves in four games. Last year the Phillies finished third last in the NL East 14 wins behind the Braves before defeating them in the NLDS.

This year the Braves improved further by earning 104 wins, the most by a team this season, and took their sixth straight NL East Championship.

The best-of-five series begins Saturday with the winner advancing to the National League Championship Series to face the victor of the matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Dodgers

The schedule for the Phillies vs. Braves NLDS games are as follows:

Game 1 at Atlanta – Saturday, Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. ET

Game 2 at Atlanta – Monday, Oct. 9 at 6 p.m. ET

Game 3 at Philadelphia – Wednesday, Oct. 11 time TBD

Game 4 at Philadelphia (if needed) – Thursday, Oct. 12 time TBD

Game 5 at Philadelphia (if needed) – Saturday, Oct. 14 time TBD

If you can’t journey to Atlanta for the first game this weekend, here’s how to watch the Phillies vs. Braves