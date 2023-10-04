PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – The Philadelphia Phillies have a chance to sweep the NL Wild Card Series against the Miami Marlins today and punch their ticket to the NL Division Series.

Last night, the Phillies downed the Marlins 4-1 behind 11 hits to Miami’s seven. Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler commanded the mound for 6.2 innings with an ERA of 1.35 and eight strikeouts. The Marlins Jesús Luzardo pitched for four innings with a 6.75 ERA.

Both Nick Castellanos and Trea Turner had two hits with Castellanos grabbing an RBI. For Miami, Josh Bell led batters with three hits.

Tonight, Philadelphia will start RHP Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.46 ERA) while the Marlins place LHP Braxton Garrett (9-7, 3.66 ERA) on the hill. This season, Garrett has started twice against the Phillies, giving up three runs across five innings of action.

Here’s how to watch the potential clencher:

When: Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 8:08 p.m. EST

Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pa.

TV: ESPN

Streaming: MLB.TV, fubo (free trial available)

According to Covers.com, Philadelphia is favored.