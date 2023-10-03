PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – It’s Red October in the City of Brotherly Love as the Philadelphia Phillies begin their postseason journey in a Wild Card matchup against the Miami Marlins tonight in Philadelphia.

The best-of-three series schedule is as follows:

Oct. 3 at 8:08 p.m.

Oct. 4 at 8:08 p.m.

Oct. 4 at 8:08 p.m. (if needed)

The winner of the series will face the Atlanta Braves in a best-of-five competition for the NL Division Series starting Saturday.

Preview

The Marlins finished third in the NL East and clinched a playoff berth late in the regular season with an 84-77 record, going 6-4 in their last ten matchups.

The Marlins ranked sixth in the MLB for hits with 1,427 this season but tied for 26th in RBIs with 635. They also ranked 26th in strikeouts with 1288.

Miami ended 16th in pitching with an ERA of 4.22. The pitching staff accumulated nine shutouts throughout the year.

Jorge Soler and Bryan De La Cruz led the batter’s box with De La Cruz boasting a team-high RBI of 78 and Soler holding the most home runs with 36.

Pitcher Sandy Alcantara saw the most action on the mound and completed the season with a 4.14 ERA, however he was shut down for the year with an elbow injury. Jesus Luzardo had the most team strikeouts with 208 over 178.2 innings pitched. Luzardo finished with a 3.63 ERA and will start game one in Philadelphia. Braxton Garrett made an impact as well with 156 strikeouts.

The Phillies finished second in the NL East with a 90-72 record, going 6-4 across their last ten games.

The Phillies ranked ninth in the MLB for hits with 1,417 this season, just ten hits behind the Marlins. They came in eighth in RBI and strikeouts with 771 RBI and 1,481 strikeouts.

Philadelphia finished 12th in pitching with an ERA of 4.02. However, when it came to shutouts the Phillies only dealt four this season, the second-fewest in the league.

Nick Castellanos led Philly batters with 106 RBIs followed by Kyle Schwaber with 104 RBIs. Schwaber knocked out a team-high 47 homers and scored a team-leading 108 runs off of 115 hits. Trea Turner was second in runs with 102.

Pitchers Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler split time on the hill with Nola pitching the most on the team. Wheeler threw the most strikeouts with 212 followed by Nola with 202.

Wheeler finished with a 3.61 ERA and Nola wrapped up with a 4.46 ERA.

How to Watch

If you are unable to make your way to Citizens Bank Park, here’s how to catch the postseason action:

TV: ESPN

Streaming: fubo (free trial available), MLB.TV

Wheeler will be starting game one for the Phillies.