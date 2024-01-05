(WHTM) – A busy day on the wrestling mats at Franklin and Marshall College.

Around 450 wrestlers from about 30 Division I programs competed in the 11th annual David H. Lehman Open.

The tournament director and F&M coaches worked to get top talent from across the country.

Jeff Bowyer, tournament director said, “It’s important to start on time, make sure it’s organized, and we get some of the top talent. We did that successfully over successive years. I think really the event marketed and grew itself.”

This season is the 100th anniversary of the F&M wrestling team and is the only sport at the school at the division one level.