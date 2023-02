LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The top seed in the District III 2A boys basketball bracket had their opening matchup in hand by halftime Wednesday thanks in large part to Camden Hurst.

Lancaster Mennonite hosted Steel-High Wednesday night, and a 14-point second quarter outburst by Hurst gave the Blazers a 19 point lead at the half on their way to an 86-63 win.

Hurst scored 22 first half points as the top-seeded Blazers will face three seed Antietam Tuesday, February 28 at 4:15 p.m. at the GIANT Center.