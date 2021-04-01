Is it getting warmer on Opening Day? Trends suggest warming

While Opening Day 2021 features rain and cooler temperatures for many MLB teams, the overall trend may not support a cold start to baseball season.

According to Climate Central, overall Phillies Opening Day temperatures have increased by three degrees since 1970. abc27 meteorologist Dan Tomaso says the trend follows other warming we’ve seen across the globe.

Warming trend for Phillies Opening Day dating back to 1970, according to Climate Central.

When the Phillies throw out first pitch on April 1, forecasts show the temperature in 2021 will be around 50 degrees with windy conditions.

The 8,800 fans who plan to head to Citizens Bank Park should plan to pack a jacket and maybe some hand warmers.

The wind direction forecasts for the game show winds blowing in from left field, perhaps limiting offensive performances in the season opener.

The coldest home opener on record was April 7th, 1982 when the game was actually delayed to that Wednesday due to snow the day before. It was actually the coldest April 7th in Philadelphia history (back to 1874) with intense winds.

First pitch for Phillies Opening Day is slated for 3:05 in the afternoon.