SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WHTM) – The culminating summer event is here – the Little League World Series has started.

The premiere event kicked off on Aug. 16 with ten United States teams and ten international teams competing in separate mini-tournaments. The winner of the domestic tournament will face off against the winner of the international tournament for the series title.

The series is not single elimination. Teams have a second chance in an “elimination bracket” to make a comeback.

For example, the representatives for the Mid-Atlantic Region, Media Little League, lost its first game to the Southwest Region 2-1. They will now play again on Saturday against the loser of the Northwest and New England game.

If Media loses, they will then be eliminated from the Little League World Series.

The Little League World Series final will be played on Aug. 27.