MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Brent Marks won the 61st National Open at Williams Grove Speedway on Saturday for World of Outlaws Spring Cars to kick off the J&S Classics weekend action.

The Myerstown, Pennsylvania native earned a $75,000 purse for his third career win at the track and his second in the event.

Marks had to contend with Daryn Pittman to cruise to victory. Marks tailed Pittman with 20 laps to go and was eventually able to take over the lead with 18 laps remaining.

Pittman stayed toe-to-toe with Marks until there were 12 laps left. Marks hen pulled away to secure his win by a margin of 2.431 seconds.

Saturday’s victory tallied Marks season wins to five, totaling his earnings at $120,100. Marks is in fourth place in the standings following the win.

The original feature that was planned for Friday night was rained out, with Brad Sweet taking the make-up win on Saturday.

The results for the National Open are as follows:

410 sprints, 40 laps

Position Driver 1 Brent Marks 2 Daryn Pittman 3 Rico Abreu 4 Sheldon Haudenschild 5 Brad Sweet 6 Justin Peck 7 David Gravel 8 Donny Schatz 9 Danny Dietrich 10 Tyler Courtney 11 Spencer Bayston 12 Gio Scelzi 13 Cory Eliason 14 Brock Zearfoss 15 Kasey Kahne 16 Freddie Rahmer 17 Buddy Kofoid 18 Skylar Gee 19 Carson Macedo 20 Brian Brown 21 James McFadden 22 Logan Schuchart 23 Anthony Macri 24 Zeb Wise 25 Lance Dewease 26 Kyle Reinhardt 27 Aaron Reutzel

Action will continue for the J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Cars tomorrow with the High Limit Springs at Bridgeport Motorsports Park in New Jersey with drivers vying for a $23,023 purse.

On Thursday, Port Royal Speedway is hosting the All-Stars to make up for the previously rained-out Tuscarora 50. There is $60,000 up for grabs. Port Royal then hosts the World of Outlaws on Friday and Saturday.

Freddie Rahmer is currently leading the series with 17 wins followed by Danny Dietrich in second and Devon Borden in third.

The 2023 J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car Series Standings are as follows: