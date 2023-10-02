MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Brent Marks won the 61st National Open at Williams Grove Speedway on Saturday for World of Outlaws Spring Cars to kick off the J&S Classics weekend action.

The Myerstown, Pennsylvania native earned a $75,000 purse for his third career win at the track and his second in the event.

Marks had to contend with Daryn Pittman to cruise to victory. Marks tailed Pittman with 20 laps to go and was eventually able to take over the lead with 18 laps remaining.

Pittman stayed toe-to-toe with Marks until there were 12 laps left. Marks hen pulled away to secure his win by a margin of 2.431 seconds.

Saturday’s victory tallied Marks season wins to five, totaling his earnings at $120,100. Marks is in fourth place in the standings following the win.

The original feature that was planned for Friday night was rained out, with Brad Sweet taking the make-up win on Saturday.

The results for the National Open are as follows:

410 sprints, 40 laps

PositionDriver
1Brent Marks
2Daryn Pittman
3Rico Abreu
4Sheldon Haudenschild
5Brad Sweet
6Justin Peck
7David Gravel
8Donny Schatz
9Danny Dietrich
10Tyler Courtney
11Spencer Bayston
12Gio Scelzi
13Cory Eliason
14Brock Zearfoss
15Kasey Kahne
16Freddie Rahmer
17Buddy Kofoid
18Skylar Gee
19Carson Macedo
20Brian Brown
21James McFadden
22Logan Schuchart
23Anthony Macri
24Zeb Wise
25Lance Dewease
26Kyle Reinhardt
27Aaron Reutzel

Action will continue for the J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Cars tomorrow with the High Limit Springs at Bridgeport Motorsports Park in New Jersey with drivers vying for a $23,023 purse.

On Thursday, Port Royal Speedway is hosting the All-Stars to make up for the previously rained-out Tuscarora 50. There is $60,000 up for grabs. Port Royal then hosts the World of Outlaws on Friday and Saturday.

Freddie Rahmer is currently leading the series with 17 wins followed by Danny Dietrich in second and Devon Borden in third.

The 2023 J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car Series Standings are as follows:

PositionCar NumberDriverPointsSeries Wins
18/51Freddie Rahmer146717
248Danny Dietrich13615
323Devon Borden10737
419Brent Marks105810
571Anthony Macri9317
639mLance Dewease6714
727Troy Wagaman Jr5762
713Justin Peck5761
944Dylan Norris5171
105Dylan Cisney4872
112DChase Dietz4773
1211T J Stutts463
1339TKyle Moody4571
1475/5Tyler Ross405
155wLucas Wolfe3892
1645Jeff Halligan3581
1791Kyle Reinhardt3501
1817BSteve Buckwalter3382
1969Cameron Smith321
2012Blane Heimbach2971
2155Mike Wagner268
2269kLogan Wagner2671
2324Rico Abreu2653
2449Brad Sweet2592
2588Brandon Rahmer244