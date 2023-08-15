MILL HALL, Pa. (WHTM) – Freddie Rahmer picked up his 13th and 14th point series wins this past weekend while Dale Blaney earned his first.
Rahmer cruised to back-to-back victories, winning at Big Diamond Speedway on Friday and Lincoln Speedway on Saturday night.
Danny Dietrich is behind Rahmer in the standings in second place by a 224-point difference. No driver has come close to matching Rahmer’s impressive 14 victories. Anthony Macri in third place with 831 points is the closest with seven wins.
Saturday at Clinton County Speedway Blaney sped to his first point series win of the season, earning the $6,300 prize.
The 2023 J&S Classics Central PA sprint Car Series standings are as follows:
|Position
|Car number
|Driver
|Points
|Series wins
|1
|8/51
|Freddie Rahmer
|1148
|14
|2
|48
|Danny Dietrich
|924
|3
|3
|7BC
|Anthony Macri
|831
|7
|4
|23
|Devon Borden
|742
|5
|5
|19
|Brent Marks
|604
|4
|6
|99M
|Brent Marks
|423
|1
|7
|39M
|Lance Dewease
|397
|3
|8
|13
|Justin Peck
|381
|1
|9
|2D
|Chase Dietz
|375
|2
|10
|44
|Dylan Norris
|372
|1
|11
|45
|Jeff Halligan
|342
|1
|12
|91/71
|Kyle Reinhardt
|340
|1
|13
|27
|Troy Wagaman Jr
|334
|1
|14
|75/5
|Tyler Ross
|328
|15
|11
|T J Stutts
|314
|16
|5
|Dylan Cisney
|300
|1
|17
|5w
|Lucas Wolfe
|295
|1
|18
|17B
|Steve Buckwalter
|276
|2
|19
|55
|Mike Wagner
|246
|20
|24
|Rico Abreu
|235
|3
|21
|67
|Justin Whittall
|218
|22
|39T
|Cameron Smith
|212
|23
|5e
|Brandon Rahmer
|201
|24
|12
|Blane Heimbach
|196
|1
|25
|49
|Brad Sweet
|1189
|1
The next point series action will be this Friday with two races at Williams Grove Speedway. Port Royal has two races on Saturday and Lincoln Speedway will host one as well. On Sunday Selinsgrove Speedway wraps up the weekend as a host to the Tezos All Stars.