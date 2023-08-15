MILL HALL, Pa. (WHTM) – Freddie Rahmer picked up his 13th and 14th point series wins this past weekend while Dale Blaney earned his first.

Rahmer cruised to back-to-back victories, winning at Big Diamond Speedway on Friday and Lincoln Speedway on Saturday night.

Danny Dietrich is behind Rahmer in the standings in second place by a 224-point difference. No driver has come close to matching Rahmer’s impressive 14 victories. Anthony Macri in third place with 831 points is the closest with seven wins.

Saturday at Clinton County Speedway Blaney sped to his first point series win of the season, earning the $6,300 prize.

The 2023 J&S Classics Central PA sprint Car Series standings are as follows:

Position Car number Driver Points Series wins 1 8/51 Freddie Rahmer 1148 14 2 48 Danny Dietrich 924 3 3 7BC Anthony Macri 831 7 4 23 Devon Borden 742 5 5 19 Brent Marks 604 4 6 99M Brent Marks 423 1 7 39M Lance Dewease 397 3 8 13 Justin Peck 381 1 9 2D Chase Dietz 375 2 10 44 Dylan Norris 372 1 11 45 Jeff Halligan 342 1 12 91/71 Kyle Reinhardt 340 1 13 27 Troy Wagaman Jr 334 1 14 75/5 Tyler Ross 328 15 11 T J Stutts 314 16 5 Dylan Cisney 300 1 17 5w Lucas Wolfe 295 1 18 17B Steve Buckwalter 276 2 19 55 Mike Wagner 246 20 24 Rico Abreu 235 3 21 67 Justin Whittall 218 22 39T Cameron Smith 212 23 5e Brandon Rahmer 201 24 12 Blane Heimbach 196 1 25 49 Brad Sweet 1189 1

The next point series action will be this Friday with two races at Williams Grove Speedway. Port Royal has two races on Saturday and Lincoln Speedway will host one as well. On Sunday Selinsgrove Speedway wraps up the weekend as a host to the Tezos All Stars.