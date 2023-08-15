MILL HALL, Pa. (WHTM) – Freddie Rahmer picked up his 13th and 14th point series wins this past weekend while Dale Blaney earned his first.

Rahmer cruised to back-to-back victories, winning at Big Diamond Speedway on Friday and Lincoln Speedway on Saturday night.

Danny Dietrich is behind Rahmer in the standings in second place by a 224-point difference. No driver has come close to matching Rahmer’s impressive 14 victories. Anthony Macri in third place with 831 points is the closest with seven wins.

Saturday at Clinton County Speedway Blaney sped to his first point series win of the season, earning the $6,300 prize.

The 2023 J&S Classics Central PA sprint Car Series standings are as follows:

PositionCar numberDriverPointsSeries wins
18/51Freddie Rahmer114814
248Danny Dietrich9243
37BCAnthony Macri8317
423Devon Borden7425
519Brent Marks6044
699MBrent Marks4231
739MLance Dewease3973
813Justin Peck3811
92DChase Dietz3752
1044Dylan Norris3721
1145Jeff Halligan3421
1291/71Kyle Reinhardt3401
1327Troy Wagaman Jr3341
1475/5Tyler Ross328
1511T J Stutts314
165Dylan Cisney3001
175wLucas Wolfe2951
1817BSteve Buckwalter2762
1955Mike Wagner246
2024Rico Abreu2353
2167Justin Whittall218
2239TCameron Smith212
235eBrandon Rahmer201
2412Blane Heimbach  1961
2549Brad Sweet11891

The next point series action will be this Friday with two races at Williams Grove Speedway. Port Royal has two races on Saturday and Lincoln Speedway will host one as well. On Sunday Selinsgrove Speedway wraps up the weekend as a host to the Tezos All Stars.