MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Freddie Rahmer solidified his place at the top of the J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Cars standings with his 12th win of the season on Saturday at Williams Grove Speedway.

The original Friday night showdown was rained out, but Saturday made up for it with a nail-biting victory for the current leader Rahmer. Rahmer maneuvered the last lap to overtake leader Ryan Newton for his 12th series win this year.

Saturday also brought action at Port Royal Speedway where Kody Lehman earned his first point series win and first 410 sprint car win ever.

Following this weekend’s action, the 2023 J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car Series standings are as follows:

PositionCar NumberDriverPointsSeries Wins
18/51Freddie Rahmer104812
248Danny Dietrich9243
37BCAnthony Macri8317
423Devon Borden7425
519Brent Marks6044
699MKyle Moody3981
739MLance Dewease3973
813Justin Peck3811
92DChase Dietz3752
1044Dylan Norris3541
1145Jeff Halligan3421
1291/71Kyle Reinhardt3401
1327Troy Wagaman Jr3341
1411TJ Stutts3140
155Dylan Cisney3001
165wLucas Wolfe2951
1775/5Tyler Ross2770
1817BSteve Buckwalter2762
1955Mike Wagner2460
2024Rico Abreu2353
2167Justin Whittall2180
2239TCameron Smith2120
235eBrandon Rahmer2010
2412Blane Heimbach1961
2549Brad Sweet1891

The racing will continue at Big Diamond Speedway on Friday followed by action at Lincoln Speedway and Clinton County Speedway on Saturday.