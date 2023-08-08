MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Freddie Rahmer solidified his place at the top of the J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Cars standings with his 12th win of the season on Saturday at Williams Grove Speedway.

The original Friday night showdown was rained out, but Saturday made up for it with a nail-biting victory for the current leader Rahmer. Rahmer maneuvered the last lap to overtake leader Ryan Newton for his 12th series win this year.

Saturday also brought action at Port Royal Speedway where Kody Lehman earned his first point series win and first 410 sprint car win ever.

Following this weekend’s action, the 2023 J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car Series standings are as follows:

Position Car Number Driver Points Series Wins 1 8/51 Freddie Rahmer 1048 12 2 48 Danny Dietrich 924 3 3 7BC Anthony Macri 831 7 4 23 Devon Borden 742 5 5 19 Brent Marks 604 4 6 99M Kyle Moody 398 1 7 39M Lance Dewease 397 3 8 13 Justin Peck 381 1 9 2D Chase Dietz 375 2 10 44 Dylan Norris 354 1 11 45 Jeff Halligan 342 1 12 91/71 Kyle Reinhardt 340 1 13 27 Troy Wagaman Jr 334 1 14 11 TJ Stutts 314 0 15 5 Dylan Cisney 300 1 16 5w Lucas Wolfe 295 1 17 75/5 Tyler Ross 277 0 18 17B Steve Buckwalter 276 2 19 55 Mike Wagner 246 0 20 24 Rico Abreu 235 3 21 67 Justin Whittall 218 0 22 39T Cameron Smith 212 0 23 5e Brandon Rahmer 201 0 24 12 Blane Heimbach 196 1 25 49 Brad Sweet 189 1

The racing will continue at Big Diamond Speedway on Friday followed by action at Lincoln Speedway and Clinton County Speedway on Saturday.