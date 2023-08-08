MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Freddie Rahmer solidified his place at the top of the J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Cars standings with his 12th win of the season on Saturday at Williams Grove Speedway.
The original Friday night showdown was rained out, but Saturday made up for it with a nail-biting victory for the current leader Rahmer. Rahmer maneuvered the last lap to overtake leader Ryan Newton for his 12th series win this year.
Saturday also brought action at Port Royal Speedway where Kody Lehman earned his first point series win and first 410 sprint car win ever.
Following this weekend’s action, the 2023 J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car Series standings are as follows:
|Position
|Car Number
|Driver
|Points
|Series Wins
|1
|8/51
|Freddie Rahmer
|1048
|12
|2
|48
|Danny Dietrich
|924
|3
|3
|7BC
|Anthony Macri
|831
|7
|4
|23
|Devon Borden
|742
|5
|5
|19
|Brent Marks
|604
|4
|6
|99M
|Kyle Moody
|398
|1
|7
|39M
|Lance Dewease
|397
|3
|8
|13
|Justin Peck
|381
|1
|9
|2D
|Chase Dietz
|375
|2
|10
|44
|Dylan Norris
|354
|1
|11
|45
|Jeff Halligan
|342
|1
|12
|91/71
|Kyle Reinhardt
|340
|1
|13
|27
|Troy Wagaman Jr
|334
|1
|14
|11
|TJ Stutts
|314
|0
|15
|5
|Dylan Cisney
|300
|1
|16
|5w
|Lucas Wolfe
|295
|1
|17
|75/5
|Tyler Ross
|277
|0
|18
|17B
|Steve Buckwalter
|276
|2
|19
|55
|Mike Wagner
|246
|0
|20
|24
|Rico Abreu
|235
|3
|21
|67
|Justin Whittall
|218
|0
|22
|39T
|Cameron Smith
|212
|0
|23
|5e
|Brandon Rahmer
|201
|0
|24
|12
|Blane Heimbach
|196
|1
|25
|49
|Brad Sweet
|189
|1
The racing will continue at Big Diamond Speedway on Friday followed by action at Lincoln Speedway and Clinton County Speedway on Saturday.