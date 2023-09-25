MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Lance Dewease was crowned the winner at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday, taking the only win of the weekend as Saturday’s race at BAPS Motor Speedway was rained out.

Friday’s victory was Dewease’s fourth point series win of the year; however, it was his first for the Macri Motorsports J&S Classics 39m team.

The $6,000 purse win was Dewease’s 114th overall win at Williams Grove.

Dewease out-drove Freddie Rahmer by a 1.407 second margin to seal the win. Dewease owned the fastest lap of the race at 16.888 seconds.

Dewease was trailing Brent Marks at the halfway point of the race, but a red flag came out following Ryan Smith turning over and Danny Dietrich taking a flat tire. Once the race restarted, Dewease tried to pass Marks twice, failing both times.

However, Marks ended up pulling into the pits, allowing Dewease to seal the win.

The results from the 410 sprints 25 laps at Williams Grove were as follows:

Lance Dewease Freddie Rahmer Troy Wagaman Jr. Devon Borden TJ Stutts Cameron Smith Chad Trout Dylan Norris Danny Dietrich Jake Karklin Justin Whittall Lucas Wolfe Jeff Halligan Kyle Moody Billy Dietrich Robbie Kendall Mike Walter II JJ Loss Chris Arnold TJ Greve Brent Marks Ryan Smith Tyler Reeser Rick Lafferty

Action will continue on Friday and Saturday night at Williams Grove Speedway for the World of Outlaws 61st National Open event. Saturday’s feature owns a $75,000 payout.

The 2023 J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car Series standings are as follows: