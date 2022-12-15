MANCHESTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Despite trailing for the entire game, J.P. McCaskey clawed their way back to defeat Northeastern 56-55 on the road Wednesday night.

The Bobcats started off hot from the outside and bolted out to a 21-9 lead after the first quarter. However, the Red Tornado defense buckled down, only allowing seven points in the second quarter to cut the lead to 28-20 at halftime.

Northeastern maintained a steady lead all game, taking a ten point lead into the final frame. However, JP McCaskey battled back to get a big non-conference win in the games final moments.

Northeastern now drops to 3-4 overall on the season and return to the court on Friday on the road against South Western for their first YIAA Division I game of the year.

The Red Tornadoes are back at home Friday night against Penn Manor.