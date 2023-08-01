PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Another week of action for the J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Cars has wrapped up with Rico Abreu, Steve Buckwalter and Freddie Rahmer speeding to victory.

Freddie Rahmer holds the top spot in the standings with 11 series wins for 998 points. On Saturday Rahmer grabbed his 11th victory by besting Danny Dietrich, who is currently in second place in the standings.

The week kicked off with a Wednesday night win from Rico Abreu at Grandview Speedway, earning a $23,023 pay out.

Friday night, Steve Buckwalter sped to his second point series win of the year at Williams Grove Speedway. Saturday nights Port Royal race was rained out.

The 2023 J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car Series standings are currently as follows: