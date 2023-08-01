PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Another week of action for the J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Cars has wrapped up with Rico Abreu, Steve Buckwalter and Freddie Rahmer speeding to victory.

Freddie Rahmer holds the top spot in the standings with 11 series wins for 998 points. On Saturday Rahmer grabbed his 11th victory by besting Danny Dietrich, who is currently in second place in the standings.

The week kicked off with a Wednesday night win from Rico Abreu at Grandview Speedway, earning a $23,023 pay out.

Friday night, Steve Buckwalter sped to his second point series win of the year at Williams Grove Speedway. Saturday nights Port Royal race was rained out.

The 2023 J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car Series standings are currently as follows:

PositionCar NumberDriverPointsSeries Wins
18/51Freddie Rahmer99811
248Danny Dietrich 9243
37BCAnthony Macri8317
423Devon Borden7225
519Brent Marks6044
699MKyle Moody3841
739MLance Dewease3833
813Justin Peck 3811
92DChase Dietz3572
1045Jeff Halligan3421
1044Dylan Norris3421
1291/71Kyle Reinhardt3401
1327Troy Wagaman Jr3040
145wLucas Wolfe2951
155Dylan Cisney2901
1611TJ Stutts2840
1775/5Tyler Ross2670
1817BSteve Buckwalter2582
1924Rico Abreu2353
2055Mike Wagner2300
2167Justin Whittall2180
2239TCameron Smith2120
235eBrandon Rahmer2010
2449Brad Sweet1891
2512Blane Heimbach1711