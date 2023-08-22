MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Six feature races resulted in six different winners over the weekend for the J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Cars series.
The weekend kicked off on Friday at Williams Grove Speedway with two features. The first race went to Lucas Wolfe for his second series win of the year followed by Danny Dietrich earning his fourth win of the year.
The action continued Saturday at Port Royal Speedway with two features for the Dream Race and Greg Hodnett Classic. Devon Borden and Brent Marks took the wins, each earning a $10,000 purse. It was Borden’s sixth win of the year and Marks fifth.
At Lincoln Speedway, Freddie Rahmer continued his incredible year with his 15th point series win. Rahmer is eight wins ahead of Macri who owns the second most wins of the year with seven.
The weekend wrapped up at Selinsgrove Speedway on Sunday with the Tezos All Stars. Zeb Wise took the $10,000 win.
The 2023 J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car Series standings are as follows:
|Position
|Car number
|Driver
|Points
|Series wins
|1
|8/51
|Freddie Rahmer
|1233
|15
|2
|48
|Danny Dietrich
|1063
|4
|3
|23
|Devon Borden
|868
|6
|4
|7BC
|Anthony Macri
|831
|7
|5
|19
|Brent Marks
|709
|5
|6
|39m
|Lance Dewease
|457
|3
|7
|13
|Justin Peck
|431
|1
|8
|99M
|Kyle Moody
|423
|1
|9
|44
|Dylan Norris
|407
|1
|10
|27
|Troy Wagaman Jr
|404
|1
|11
|2D
|Chase Dietz
|375
|2
|12
|5w
|Lucas Wolfe
|369
|2
|13
|5
|Dylan Cisney
|364
|1
|14
|91
|Kyle Reinhardt
|350
|1
|15
|11
|T J Stutts
|344
|16
|45
|Jeff Halligan
|342
|1
|17
|75/5
|Tyler Ross
|328
|18
|17B
|Steve Buckwalter
|308
|2
|19
|55
|Mike Wagner
|268
|20
|39T
|Cameron Smith
|253
|21
|12
|Blane Heimbach
|246
|1
|22
|24
|Rico Abreu
|235
|3
|23
|67
|Justin Whittall
|218
|24
|69k
|Logan Wagner
|217
|1
|25
|8/12
|Billy Dietrich
|209
Racing continues on Aug. 25 at Williams Grove Speedway for the Jack Gunn Memorial paying $8,000 to the big winner and on Aug. 26 at Lincoln Speedway with a race honoring Kramer Williamson which will pay $7,300. BAPS Motor Speedway will also host a race on Aug. 27.