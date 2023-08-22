MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Six feature races resulted in six different winners over the weekend for the J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Cars series.

The weekend kicked off on Friday at Williams Grove Speedway with two features. The first race went to Lucas Wolfe for his second series win of the year followed by Danny Dietrich earning his fourth win of the year.

The action continued Saturday at Port Royal Speedway with two features for the Dream Race and Greg Hodnett Classic. Devon Borden and Brent Marks took the wins, each earning a $10,000 purse. It was Borden’s sixth win of the year and Marks fifth.

At Lincoln Speedway, Freddie Rahmer continued his incredible year with his 15th point series win. Rahmer is eight wins ahead of Macri who owns the second most wins of the year with seven.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The weekend wrapped up at Selinsgrove Speedway on Sunday with the Tezos All Stars. Zeb Wise took the $10,000 win.

The 2023 J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car Series standings are as follows:

Position Car number Driver Points Series wins 1 8/51 Freddie Rahmer 1233 15 2 48 Danny Dietrich 1063 4 3 23 Devon Borden 868 6 4 7BC Anthony Macri 831 7 5 19 Brent Marks 709 5 6 39m Lance Dewease 457 3 7 13 Justin Peck 431 1 8 99M Kyle Moody 423 1 9 44 Dylan Norris 407 1 10 27 Troy Wagaman Jr 404 1 11 2D Chase Dietz 375 2 12 5w Lucas Wolfe 369 2 13 5 Dylan Cisney 364 1 14 91 Kyle Reinhardt 350 1 15 11 T J Stutts 344 16 45 Jeff Halligan 342 1 17 75/5 Tyler Ross 328 18 17B Steve Buckwalter 308 2 19 55 Mike Wagner 268 20 39T Cameron Smith 253 21 12 Blane Heimbach 246 1 22 24 Rico Abreu 235 3 23 67 Justin Whittall 218 24 69k Logan Wagner 217 1 25 8/12 Billy Dietrich 209

Racing continues on Aug. 25 at Williams Grove Speedway for the Jack Gunn Memorial paying $8,000 to the big winner and on Aug. 26 at Lincoln Speedway with a race honoring Kramer Williamson which will pay $7,300. BAPS Motor Speedway will also host a race on Aug. 27.