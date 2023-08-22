MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Six feature races resulted in six different winners over the weekend for the J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Cars series.

The weekend kicked off on Friday at Williams Grove Speedway with two features. The first race went to Lucas Wolfe for his second series win of the year followed by Danny Dietrich earning his fourth win of the year.

The action continued Saturday at Port Royal Speedway with two features for the Dream Race and Greg Hodnett Classic. Devon Borden and Brent Marks took the wins, each earning a $10,000 purse. It was Borden’s sixth win of the year and Marks fifth.

At Lincoln Speedway, Freddie Rahmer continued his incredible year with his 15th point series win. Rahmer is eight wins ahead of Macri who owns the second most wins of the year with seven.

The weekend wrapped up at Selinsgrove Speedway on Sunday with the Tezos All Stars. Zeb Wise took the $10,000 win.

The 2023 J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car Series standings are as follows:

PositionCar numberDriverPointsSeries wins
18/51Freddie Rahmer123315
248Danny Dietrich10634
323Devon Borden8686
47BCAnthony Macri8317
519 Brent Marks7095
639mLance Dewease4573
713Justin Peck4311
899MKyle Moody4231
944Dylan Norris4071
1027Troy Wagaman Jr4041
112DChase Dietz375 2
125wLucas Wolfe3692
135Dylan Cisney3641
1491Kyle Reinhardt3501
1511T J Stutts344
1645Jeff Halligan3421
1775/5Tyler Ross328
1817BSteve Buckwalter3082
1955Mike Wagner268
2039TCameron Smith253
2112Blane Heimbach2461
2224Rico Abreu2353
2367Justin Whittall218
2469kLogan Wagner2171
258/12Billy Dietrich209

Racing continues on Aug. 25 at Williams Grove Speedway for the Jack Gunn Memorial paying $8,000 to the big winner and on Aug. 26 at Lincoln Speedway with a race honoring Kramer Williamson which will pay $7,300. BAPS Motor Speedway will also host a race on Aug. 27.