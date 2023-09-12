PORT ROYAL, Pa. (WHTM) – Tyler Courtney earned his first victory at Port Royal Speedway on Friday in the one race of the weekend that was not canceled due to rain.

The Tuscarora 50 was supposed to run for three days from Thursday to Saturday at Port Royal Speedway, but Thursday and Saturday were both victims to the weather. No makeup dates for the missed races have been released.

Courtney outlasted Lance Dewease who grabbed second place. Zeb Wise took the third spot.

Freddie Rahmer still holds the No. 1 spot in the standings with his 16 series wins and 1,352 points. Brent Marks in fourth place has the next most wins at half of Rahmer with eight.

The current 2023 J & S Classics Central Pa Sprint Car Series standings are as follows:

PositionCar NumberDriverPointsSeries Wins
18/51Freddie Rahmer135216
248Danny Dietrich12875
323Devon Borden10077
419Brent Marks9388
571Anthony Macri9517
639mLance Dewease5683
713Justin Peck5091
827Troy Wagaman Jr4961
944Dylan Norris4781
105Dylan Cisney4712
112DChase Dietz4573
1299mKyle Moody4451
1311T J Stutts4030
145wLucas Wolfe3892
1575/5Tyler Ross3700
1645Jeff Halligan3581
1791Kyle Reinhardt3501
1817BSteve Buckwalter3382
1912Blane Heimbach2851
2055Mike Wagner2680
2169kLogan Wagner2671
2239TCameron Smith2670
2324Rico Abreu2353
2426Zeb Wise2242
2588Brandon Rahmer2190

Action will resume on Friday at Williams Grove Speedway followed by Saturday’s 41st Jim Nance Memorial National Open at Selinsgrove Speedway. The weekend will conclude with the Brian Montieth Classic at Lincoln Speedway.