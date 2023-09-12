PORT ROYAL, Pa. (WHTM) – Tyler Courtney earned his first victory at Port Royal Speedway on Friday in the one race of the weekend that was not canceled due to rain.
The Tuscarora 50 was supposed to run for three days from Thursday to Saturday at Port Royal Speedway, but Thursday and Saturday were both victims to the weather. No makeup dates for the missed races have been released.
Courtney outlasted Lance Dewease who grabbed second place. Zeb Wise took the third spot.
Freddie Rahmer still holds the No. 1 spot in the standings with his 16 series wins and 1,352 points. Brent Marks in fourth place has the next most wins at half of Rahmer with eight.
The current 2023 J & S Classics Central Pa Sprint Car Series standings are as follows:
|Position
|Car Number
|Driver
|Points
|Series Wins
|1
|8/51
|Freddie Rahmer
|1352
|16
|2
|48
|Danny Dietrich
|1287
|5
|3
|23
|Devon Borden
|1007
|7
|4
|19
|Brent Marks
|938
|8
|5
|71
|Anthony Macri
|951
|7
|6
|39m
|Lance Dewease
|568
|3
|7
|13
|Justin Peck
|509
|1
|8
|27
|Troy Wagaman Jr
|496
|1
|9
|44
|Dylan Norris
|478
|1
|10
|5
|Dylan Cisney
|471
|2
|11
|2D
|Chase Dietz
|457
|3
|12
|99m
|Kyle Moody
|445
|1
|13
|11
|T J Stutts
|403
|0
|14
|5w
|Lucas Wolfe
|389
|2
|15
|75/5
|Tyler Ross
|370
|0
|16
|45
|Jeff Halligan
|358
|1
|17
|91
|Kyle Reinhardt
|350
|1
|18
|17B
|Steve Buckwalter
|338
|2
|19
|12
|Blane Heimbach
|285
|1
|20
|55
|Mike Wagner
|268
|0
|21
|69k
|Logan Wagner
|267
|1
|22
|39T
|Cameron Smith
|267
|0
|23
|24
|Rico Abreu
|235
|3
|24
|26
|Zeb Wise
|224
|2
|25
|88
|Brandon Rahmer
|219
|0
Action will resume on Friday at Williams Grove Speedway followed by Saturday’s 41st Jim Nance Memorial National Open at Selinsgrove Speedway. The weekend will conclude with the Brian Montieth Classic at Lincoln Speedway.