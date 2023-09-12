PORT ROYAL, Pa. (WHTM) – Tyler Courtney earned his first victory at Port Royal Speedway on Friday in the one race of the weekend that was not canceled due to rain.

The Tuscarora 50 was supposed to run for three days from Thursday to Saturday at Port Royal Speedway, but Thursday and Saturday were both victims to the weather. No makeup dates for the missed races have been released.

Courtney outlasted Lance Dewease who grabbed second place. Zeb Wise took the third spot.

Freddie Rahmer still holds the No. 1 spot in the standings with his 16 series wins and 1,352 points. Brent Marks in fourth place has the next most wins at half of Rahmer with eight.

The current 2023 J & S Classics Central Pa Sprint Car Series standings are as follows:

Position Car Number Driver Points Series Wins 1 8/51 Freddie Rahmer 1352 16 2 48 Danny Dietrich 1287 5 3 23 Devon Borden 1007 7 4 19 Brent Marks 938 8 5 71 Anthony Macri 951 7 6 39m Lance Dewease 568 3 7 13 Justin Peck 509 1 8 27 Troy Wagaman Jr 496 1 9 44 Dylan Norris 478 1 10 5 Dylan Cisney 471 2 11 2D Chase Dietz 457 3 12 99m Kyle Moody 445 1 13 11 T J Stutts 403 0 14 5w Lucas Wolfe 389 2 15 75/5 Tyler Ross 370 0 16 45 Jeff Halligan 358 1 17 91 Kyle Reinhardt 350 1 18 17B Steve Buckwalter 338 2 19 12 Blane Heimbach 285 1 20 55 Mike Wagner 268 0 21 69k Logan Wagner 267 1 22 39T Cameron Smith 267 0 23 24 Rico Abreu 235 3 24 26 Zeb Wise 224 2 25 88 Brandon Rahmer 219 0

Action will resume on Friday at Williams Grove Speedway followed by Saturday’s 41st Jim Nance Memorial National Open at Selinsgrove Speedway. The weekend will conclude with the Brian Montieth Classic at Lincoln Speedway.