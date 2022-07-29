Harrisburg, P.A. (WHTM) — At Cameron Street Boxing Gym various fighters are gearing up for a unique opportunity this weekend. While boxing is usually inside, on Saturday local Harrisburg boxers will be outside.

Jab promotions, led by Jason Bryant, is putting on the first ever boxing match at FNB Field. The local boxing showcase, called The Big Hitter, is the first of it’s kind at the baseball stadium.

Island flooding prevented a similar event from happening a decade ago, but they made sure the weather will cooperate to have a boxing ring on a baseball field this weekend.

“No I’ve never boxed on a baseball field before this is definitely a first,” main event boxer Lemir Isom-Riley said. “It’s still a ring. Still got the fans out there, probably going to be louder because we got a bigger venue.”

“It’s just about having fun and doing what you do,” Isom-Riley said.

“People are just gonna want to see what it looks like,” Bryant said. “‘I just want see where the ring is at,’ you know so that’s the exciting part about it.”

“These guys deserve it,” Bryant said. “They’ve been patient with me as far as where we’ve been fighting and they deserve the stage.”

The event is scheduled to start at FNB Field Saturday at 7:30 pm.