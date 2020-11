STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — The tone at Penn State head coach James Franklin’s weekly press conferences is much more somber this season.

After an 0-5 start, the worst in school history, Nittany Nation is growing restless as the team heads to Michigan this Saturday to take on the Wolverines.

While much more reserved in his press conferences, Franklin continues to stress staying patient and sticking with his guys. On Tuesday, he explained why he thinks the locker room hasn’t given up on him.