PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Rookie minicamps around the league are underway and nobody has a better leg up than Joey Porter Jr.

The former Penn State cornerback — drafted 32nd by the Steelers — basically grew up at the Pittsburgh facilities thanks to his dad and former Steeler linebacker Joey Porter, so it hasn’t taken him long to get acclimated with his surroundings.

“Feel at home already,” Porter Jr. said. “Just like as a young kid I used to come here, come through these doors and work out, now I’m a grown man doing the same thing so it feels good.”

Porter Sr. spent the first eight seasons of his career in Pittsburgh and won a Super Bowl with the Steelers, giving Porter Jr. plenty of time growing up to get used to his dad’s place of work, only for it to become his workplace 17 years later.

“I soaked it all in,” Porter Jr. said. “It took me like three minutes to get outside because I was just standing at my locker but yeah I did that whole little scene and prayed and looked out through the whole field like dang I used to be out here as a middle schooler, as a person in high school, now I’m really out here.”

Porter Jr. and the rest of the Steelers’ rookies will spend the weekend at the Steelers’ facilities for their rookie minicamp before returning for organized team activities May 23-25, May 30-June 1, and June 5-8. Pittsburgh will hold mandatory minicamp June 13-15, then training camp begins in late July.