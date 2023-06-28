HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Bishop McDevitt is hosting a basketball camp all week that has featured some awesome guests as young players in the area are trying to take their game to the next level.

Former Penn State men’s basketball forward John Harrar stopped by Bishop McDevitt Wednesday to help run the summer camp and even took some of the kids on in a shooting competition. Harrar stressed the importance of getting these kids out to these camps to not only work on their game but also learn from players like him, just as he had done coming up in the game.

“In my area especially when you see guys, the high school players, that’s what it’s about, learning from them, learning their names, coming to cheer them on,” Harrar said. “It’s that community. Then knowing your coaches too, it’s fun, it’s fun. When the community is around basketball it’s a lot of fun.”

Harrar spent the past season in Spain after wrapping up his Penn State career back in 2022. He’s currently looking to see which international pro league he can take his talents to next.